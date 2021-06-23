Kalidas Jayaram saddened by the letter that Vismaya had written to him

Vismaya’s unfortunate death has deeply shaken the conscience of the Keralite society. Meanwhile, the social media is rife with discussions and debates about the various factors that may have led to her demise. Meanwhile, young actor Kalidas Jayaram has spoken about a letter that Vismaya had written to him. It was with a heavy heart that Kalidas had shared the letter on his social media page. Sharing Vismaya’s picture, the actor wrote, “Dear Vismaya, I got the letter that you had written to me only when your loved ones had lost you. I apologize, for you unheard voice and for you unfulfilled dreams.”

The actor wrote that he was deeply saddened to know about Vismaya and the reasons that led to the devastating consequence. “It’s absolutely unacceptable that despite the literacy rate and access to information and knowledge from all corners of the world, our people are still not becoming mindful of the severity of the crime dowry is and how nerve racking is abuse,” wrote Kalidas.

It was Vismaya’s college mate Arunima who had posted the letter and revealed the story behind it. Arunima says Vismaya had written the letter as part of a love letter writing competition that was conducted in their college on a Valentine’s Day, two years ago. However, Kalidas saw the letter only when it was widely shared on the social media, following Vismaya’s death.

Arunima wrote that Vismaya had asked her to post the letter on the social media and make it viral, so that Kalidas would see it. Vismaya had hoped that the actor would then call her and offer to take a selfie with him. Even though the letter was posted by the friends, no one had shared it. Arunima recalls how Vismaya had laughed about it that day.

“Now everyone is talking about her; posts multiple pictures of her beautiful smile. She has now become viral like she had wished. We have been studying together for the last six years. We know that she wouldn’t take her own life. In case she had done that, she must have suffered a lot. Those who are responsible for her death should be brought before law and punished,” Arunima wrote on her social media page.

Meanwhile, Kalidas Jayaram wrote that he was truly concerned and worried about the names that would keep adding to the growing list of similar tragedies. He wonders why walking out of a toxic or abusive relationship is never welcomed in the society. “Why is it so hard for us as an evolved society to just accept how unethical and hideous it is to ask/encourage. Stay silent to dowry as a custom and how heartless can we be to stay silent to abuse of any kind. Truly hoping that strict amendments are made to existing laws and there are necessary actions taken towards educating and empowering people. Let’s bring back our girls and let’s not reduce them to just another hashtag on social media,” Kalidas wrote.