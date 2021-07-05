Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph's next titled 12th Man, title poster out

After the success of Drishyam 2, Jeethu Joseph had revealed that he will be teaming up with Mohanlal again. On Monday, the makers revealed the title of the project and unveiled the title poster too.

Touted to be a mystery thriller, the film has been titled 12th Man.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Mohanlal tweeted, "Happy to announce my upcoming movie '12th MAN' with #JeethuJoseph, produced by @antonypbvr under the banner @aashirvadcine."

The poster shows Mohanlal in a misty, dark night walking towards a bunglow while people are seen standing inside.

The shooting of the film is said to go on floors soon. The film is written by KR Krishnakumar, and Satheesh Kurup, who worked earlier with Jeethu in Mr and Ms Rowdy, is the cinematographer. 12th Man is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas banner.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal and Jeethu's earlier project Ram is awaiting release.