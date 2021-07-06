Actress Miya blessed with baby boy

Malayalam actress Miya has been blessed with a baby boy.

The actress took to social media to announce the good news. Posting a pic with her husband Ashwin, she revealed the name of the baby as well.

The couple has named the baby Luca Joseph Philip.

Miya George and businessman Ashwin Philip, got married in a close-knit ceremony in Kochi on September 12, 2020. Prior to this, on August 25, Miya and Ashwin got engaged at a plush resort in Pala.

Miya George began her career on television and eventually made it to the silver screens. She has been seen in many memorable roles in Tamil and Malayalam films. Some of her notable films include Memories, Amara Kaaviyam, Indru Netru Naalai, Oru Naal Koothu, Brother's Day and Driving Licence. Recently, the movie CID Sheela was announced with Miya in the lead role. The film is yet to go on floors.

She was also part of director Ajay Gnanamuthu's Cobra starring Chiyaan Vikram. The film is yet to release.