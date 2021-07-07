'KGF Chapter 2' release postponed, Yash-starrer to hit theaters

The multilingual film "KGF Chapter 2" will have a new release date. Prithviraj Sukumaran, who bought the Kerala distribution rights of KGF: Chapter 2 announced on Instagram on Tuesday. The film starring Kannada star Yash was earlier scheduled to release on July 16.

The film is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster "KGF Chapter 1".

Prithviraj uploaded the image of a warrior figurine with a message written on it. The message read: "The monster will only arrive when the Hall is filled with gangsters. His new arrival date will be announced soon. KGF Chapter 2."

The actor-director captioned the image as: "KGF2 in theaters soon.”

The film, which is directed by Prashanth Neel, will release in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

KGF: Chapter 2 is in the making for almost two years now. Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the main antagonist in the film. The film also features Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj and Malavika Avinash in prominent roles.