Entertainment

Akhil Akkineni starts shooting for 'Agent'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 13, 2021 09:50 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni kickstarted the shoot of his upcoming spy-thriller film "Agent" here on Monday.

The actor, who has built a ripped body for this role, also posted the poster of the film on his Instagram.

He captioned the poster as: "365 days back, I was challenged by

#SurenderReddy to transform myself mentally and physically. Sir, the fire you have ignited in me will burn furiously through out this film. I promise you that."

"Agent" is Akhil's first collaboration with director Surendar Reddy. Newcomer Sakshi Vaidya has been roped in to play the leading lady in the film.

The film is written by Vakkantham Vamsi and produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema.

