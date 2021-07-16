Taapsee Pannu turns producer with self-starring film 'Blurr'

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu will be seen in the upcoming film "Blurr", which will be bankrolled by her newly-announced production company Outsider Films.

The film will be helmed by director Ajay Bahl, best known for his 2019 release, "Section 375".

"Blurr" is jointly written by Pawan Sony and Ajay Bahl.

Taapsee said: "'Blurr' is the just kind of script I was waiting for. I'm delighted to be finally turning a producer with this film and with the support of co-producers and team, I am sure it's going to be an enriching journey."

She added: "Collaborating with Ajay is as exciting as it gets as I've seen his work. He is the best to bring the gripping story of Blurr on-screen."

Bahl said "Blurr" is a thought-provoking and intriguing story. "With the massive scale it promises and the narrative it brings along, I believe 'Blurr' will not only be a power-packed entertainer, but it will stay with the audience too. The reason being, it is not only an arresting psychological thriller but it also has an intriguing social context," he added.

Zee Studios in association with Outsiders Films and Echelon Productions unveil the first look of the film on Thursday.

"It's exciting to see Taapsee and Ajay, two of the most creative people come together to create magic with 'Blurr'. The script is unique and highly engaging, and we are all looking forward to the journey ahead," Shariq Patel, Chief Business Officer, Zee Studios said.

"With Ajay Bahl directing and Taapsee leading the star cast, we have been blessed with the best talent from the industry coming together to make this film," Vishal Rana of Echelon Productions added.

The film will go on the floors soon.