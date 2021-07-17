Suriya unveils title look of upcoming film 'Vaadi Vaasal'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 17, 2021 09:24 AM IST

Actor Suriya took to social media to release the title look of his upcoming Tamil film "Vaadi Vaasal" on Friday. The film is directed by acclaimed storyteller Vetrimaaran.

The poster shows the image of a raging bull. Vaadivasal is a place in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, where the ancient sport of Jallikattu is celebrated every year.

Suriya posted the title look and thanked his fans for appreciating it. He wrote on Twitter: "Thank you for all your love!! #VaadiVaasalTitleLook. @VetriMaaran."

The film's title look was first released by producer Kalaipulli S Thanu. He captioned it as: "A symbol that signifies our History and Bravery, I am extremely delighted and proud to present the Title look of #VaadiVaasal."

The film is based on author CS Chellappa's novel by the same name and Suriya will play the lead role of a bull-tamer in the film.

The film started its shoot in September, 2020 but stopped due to lockdown. The team is expected to resume shooting soon. The film's music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

