Kanakam Kamini Kalaham teaser: Nivin Pauly and team set for a quirky and funny play

After Mollywood witnessed a host of dark thriller movies, Nivin Pauly is back with a jolly good ride. The teaser of his latest movie Kanakam Kamini Kalaham is finally out and it has indeed impressed movie buffs.

The 59-seconds long teaser introduces the main characters of the movie in the backdrop of a theatre play. The hilarious teaser starts with a conversation between a director and his assistant. Soon we are shown the main casts who are performing which what seems to be a tableau.

The teaser then ends with a comical disclaimer which hints that the film is going to be a fun entertainer.

Sharing the teaser, Nivin revealed that this project is close to his heart. “Cinema is where I want to be, where I want to experiment & create beautiful stories. I have tried to do that for past 11 years & here's something special and close to my heart #KanakamKaaminiKalaham,” the actor wrote on his social media pages.

While Nivin Pauly and Grace Antony play the lead couple in the movie, Vinay Forrt, Joy Mathew, Jaffer Idukki, Sudheesh, Vincy Alocious, Rajesh Madhavan, Sudheer Paravoor play other pivotal roles.

The project marks the first collaboration between Nivin and filmmaker Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval.

Vinod Illampilly is the director of photography. Manoj Kannoth handles the editing. Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair compose the songs and original score. Kanakam Kamini Kalaham is produced by Nivin Pauly himself, under his home banner Pauly Jr. Pictures.