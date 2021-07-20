'Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam' gears up for an OTT release

The Malayalam movie Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam starring Rima Kallingal and Jithin Puthenchery will stream on OTT platforms. The film will start streaming from July 21 on NeeStream, Koode, Cave, ROOTS, Saina Play and First shows.

The makers released a trailer of the movie introducing the lead characters and how the duo are in a particular situation. Revolving around the story of live-in couple Maria and Jithin, the entire movie is presented through a car journey that the couple take together.

Directed by Don Palathara, Neeraja Rajendran also plays an important role in the movie. Produced by Shijo K George, Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam (Joyful Mystery) is a single shot 85-minute movie set in the backdrop of the COVID-19 situation.

The movie had its premiere at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) held in February and was shown at the Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF) held in April. Having won critical acclaim at the IFFK, at MIFF the movie was selected under the main competition category.