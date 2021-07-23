Arya-starrer Sarpatta Parambara packs a punch, literally! Celebs, fans cheer

Amazon Prime Video recently released the much-awaited period sports drama Sarpatta Parambarai starring dynamic star casts such as Arya, Dushara Vijayan, John Kokken, Kalaiyarasan, Pasupathy, John Vijay, and Santosh Prathap.

The movie packs a punch as it gives us a glimpse of Arya’s transformation and living his passion for becoming a boxer. With all the love pouring in from the industry since its release, we see celebrities like Siddharth, Vishnu Vishal, Justin Prabhakaran, Kalidas Jayaram, Prashanth Rangaswami, and Director Shakti Rajan appreciating the film on social media.

It’s receiving much love and appreciation from celebrities, audiences, and critics. With all the love pouring in, on another side the fans can’t keep calm with Arya’s character and look in the movie.

Directed by Pa Ranjith, Sarpatta Parambarai set in the 70s, is not just a regular sports movie about boxing. It also showcases the culture, and lives of the boxing clans that existed in North Madras.

At the center of the story lies two rival clans - Sarpatta and Idiyappa, who are constantly locking horns in a duel for the pride of their respective clans.

The film, with a backdrop of sports, illustrates the nuances of an era that was rife with cultural and societal changes. The film exclusively features on Amazon Prime Video.