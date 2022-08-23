Arya fights aliens in intriguing 'Captain' trailer

The thrilling trailer of Tamil movie ‘Captain’ starring Arya in the lead role has been released by the makers. The trailer indicates that the film is a science fiction thriller that narrates the journey of a military officer who has been assigned to fight aliens. Arya plays Indian Army captain Vetriselvan.‘Captain’ is helmed by Shakti Souder Raj. Malayali actress Aiswarya Lakshmi plays the female lead. She is also part of captain Vetriselvan's team.

The trailer shows there is a forest area, Sector 42, with no civilian or military activity for years. In the forest, there lives a certain creature that is posing a threat to human species.

S Yuva is the cinematographer while the songs are composed by D Imman. Meanwhile, the editing is by Pradeep E Raghav. Besides Arya and Aisways, Hareesh Uthaman, Kavya Shetty, Gokul Anand, Suresh Menon, Bharat Raj and Ambuli Gokul too essay pivotal roles in the movie. The big budget movie is slated to hit the silver screens on 8 September.