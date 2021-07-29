From Jumanji to Jungle Cruise: Why Dwayne Johnson is the perfect guide for an ultimate jungle adventure

Who doesn’t love an adventure where you are exploring the jungles or trekking the mountains in search of hidden treasures? While going on an adventurous expedition is on everyone’s bucket list, there are few things that we need to ensure before setting out on one and the most important one by far is to have a trustworthy guide.

No prizes for guessing that the very first name that comes to our mind when we think about a guide for the ultimate jungle adventure is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Known to star in movies like Disney’s Jungle Cruise, Moana, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, here’s four reasons why there’s no one better than Dwayne Johnson to ace the role.

He knows the jungle like the back of his hand

Whichever jungle adventure you go on, if you have Dwayne Johnson with you, you can be rest assured that he will get you out easily. His navigational skills in movies like Jungle Cruise, Journey 2, Jumanji show that he can be a trusted friend in a jungle.

Trust him to get you out of trouble with his ‘rock’ solid built

Why fear when The Rock is here. His large physique is enough to make anyone run away without a backward glance. Not to mention Dwayne’s fighting skills, which we all have witnessed during his pro-wrestling days, will no doubt come in handy when faced with a bear or a pirate.

Will provide enough entertainment and humour throughout the journey

Trust Dwayne to entertain you throughout the journey. Just like in Disney’s Moana where he managed to keep the entertainment quotient high with his various antics, and funny comments, we are sure that there will never be a dull moment with him as a guide.

Great companionship

For any experience to be fun and adventurous, what we need is a great companion. There is no doubt that Dwayne Johnson will ensure that the journey you embark on will not only be thrilling, but also fun and worthwhile.

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are set to explore the jungles of Amazon and embark on an adventure of a lifetime on Disney’s Jungle Cruise. The movie is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and is based on Disney’s theme park ride of the same name.

Johnson plays the role of a riverboat captain called Frank, hired by a scientist called Lily Houghton (Blunt) to ferry her across the Amazon rainforest, the location of the tree. The movie is set in the 20th Century and has been on hold since last year due to the pandemic.

Jungle Cruise is releasing in selected theaters in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and others on July 30.

The movie will also be available for streaming via Disney Plus premium access and is expected to drop on Disney Plus at 12.30 PM IST.