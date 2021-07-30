Marakkar unlikely for Onam | Movie theatres set to reopen in most states except Kerala, TN

Thrissur: Several states are set to reopen movie theatres after a considerable dip in COVID-19 infections. Most of the states, other than Kerala and Tamil Nadu, will resume the screening of films at the theatres from the first week of August.

Telangana has given the nod to open theatres with 100 per cent occupancy. Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh will allow 50 per cent occupancy.

The Tamil Nadu government is likely to make an announcement on theatres within two days.

But there is no clarity on when the theatres will open in Kerala. Makers of big-budget film, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, are awaiting the government's decision to announce the release.

The Priyadarshan directorial was expected to get a massive solo release with a record number of screens, this Onam season. A source close to the film told Onmanorama that the release might be delayed again due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. In a recent interview, director Priyadarshan and producer Antony Perumbavoor had confirmed that the magnum opus will release only in theatres no matter how much it would get delayed.

Ten Hollywood movies are slated to be released in August and September.

Hollywood big budget film 'Fast & Furious 9', Manoj Night Shyamalan’s 'Old' and Oscar-nominated 'Promising Young Woman' are set to be released in theatres in two months.

Meanwhile, the PVR cinemas in a statement on Thursday said that its cinemas will resume operations from July 30 in states and union territories that have allowed theatres to reopen.

The multiplex chain said it will continue to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs), mandated by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, as part of normal safety and hygiene standards.