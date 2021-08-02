Leo Thaddeus announces his next with Vinayakan, Dev Mohan, Shine Tom Chacko and Lal

Actors Vinayakan, Dev Mohan, Shine Tom Chacko and Lal are coming together for Leo Thaddeus' new film.

The film is titled ‘Panthrand’ and a first-look poster of the same was released online.

Written and directed by Leo Thaddeus himself, the film is produced by Victor Abraham of Skypass Entertainment.

Apart from the four leads, ‘Panthrand’ will have a bunch of newcomers as part of the cast.

Meanwhile, on the technical front, the film has Alphons Joseph as the music director and Swaroop Shoba Shankar as the cinematographer.

Nabu Usman will be handling the edits.

Costume designer Dhanya Balakrishnan, art director Joseph Nellickal, makeup artist Amal Chandran, sound designer Tony Babu and action choreographer Phoenix Babu are also part of the team.