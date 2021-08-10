Representing the diversity of human life, 'Sennai' to be screened on Neestream from August 11

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 10, 2021 06:11 PM IST

The Tamil film Sennai, which represents the diversity of human life, will be screened in Neestream from August 11. The film is directed by Jaikumar Sedhuraman who has also done the story, screenplay and dialogues.

It is a film that takes a bold stand against the traditional caste discrimination. The film has won eight awards at various film festivals. The film is produced by Jaikumar Sedhuraman and Leeju under the banner of Enso Pictures.

The film stars Bava Chelladurai, K. Semmalar Annam and Gokila in the lead roles. Guhan CS, Swami Brahmananda Thirtha, Chandra Mohan, Chandrika, Kotravai Seenivasan, Arumuga - Murugan, Murugan PR, Kathiravan Annamalai, Suresh Krishnan, Rajakannu and Gayathri will be seen in other important roles.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout