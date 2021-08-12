Dulquer Salmaan's film with R Balki to release in 2022; Pooja Bhatt, Sunny Deol join the cast

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 12, 2021 10:00 AM IST

Filmmaker R. Balki, on Wednesday, announced his next directorial venture, a thriller starring Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt and Dulquer Salmaan.

The film will also star Shreya Dhanwanthary.

The 56-year-old writer-director, known for films such as Cheeni Kum, Paa, Padman, Ki & Ka, said he is excited to begin shooting his first thriller.

He said he is thrilled to be collaborating with a talented bunch of actors.

To make a film in a genre that I haven't attempted before is even more exciting.

I have had the idea for a long time but never quite got around to writing it, and while it's fundamentally a thriller, it banks so much on these four stunning performers, Balki said in a statement.

In May, veteran cinematographer P.C. Sreeram had announced that Balki and Salmaan are set to collaborate on a "psychological thriller", of which he is also a part.

The yet-to-be-titled film is expected to be released early next year.

