Watch: Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek groove at cousin's wedding, Aaradhya comforts aunt at her bidaai

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya attended a family wedding in Bengaluru earlier this year and pictures from the occasion are now going viral on the Internet. They attended the wedding of the Aishwarya's cousin Shloka Shetty and one can see how Aaradhya comforted all during the bidaai ceremony, the sending off function for the bride.

Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya were also seen shaking a leg on the dance floor, performing the hook step of ‘Desi Girl’.

One of the photos has Aishwarya dressed in a red suit and Aaradhya in a white lehenga. The two are seen standing next to Aishwarya’s late father’s photo. An Instagram account by the name Monks In Happiness, who seem to be the official photographers at the wedding, shared the pictures.

Currently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been busy shooting for Mani Rathnam’s magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan'. After shooting for the movie in Puducherry, the actress travelled with the team to Hyderabad for the period drama’s final schedule.