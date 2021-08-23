Watch: Mammootty, Mohanlal attend wedding in Dubai

Mammootty and Mohanlal are most loved superstars of Mollywood. Each time, they are seen together fans get excited.

This time, the duo were seen attending a wedding function in Dubai. While Mammootty kept it simple with a shirt and pant, Mohanlal arrived in a stylish look in suit. Both the actors were stylish and charismatic as always.

Apart from being contemporaries, Mohanlal and Mammootty have been best friends for several years. Photos of the two stars from the wedding are going viral on social media.

The fans of the superstars are already going gaga over the pictures.

Meanwhile, the actors are set to receive the Golden Visa offered by the UAE Government. The megastar and complete actor have set a new record, by emerging as the first members of the Malayalam film industry to receive this coveted recognition from the UAE government.

Mammootty and Mohanlal will receive the Golden Visa which is valid for 10 years.

Both the actors took break from their shooting schedules and are in Dubai. Mammootty kickstarted the shoot of Puzhu while Mohanlal had commenced the shoot of 12th Man after Bro Daddy.