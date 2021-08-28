Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares cryptic posts on making 'mistakes'

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, amid an ongoing controversy involving her businessman husband Raj Kundra, has posted a cryptic message on social media about making mistakes.

Raj Kundra has come under the radar for his reported connection to a pornography racket. He was recently remanded to judicial custody for several days.

Shilpa on Thursday shared an excerpt from a book on her Instagram Stories.

It starts with a quote by Sophia Loren, which read: "Mistakes are part of the dues one pays for a full life."

The note then read: "We can't make our lives interesting without making a few mistakes here and there. We hope that they won't be dangerous mistakes or mistakes that hurt other people. But there will be mistakes."

"We can see our mistakes as things we'd like to forget or as our most interesting, challenging and stimulating experiences. Not because of the mistakes themselves but because of what we learned from them."

The note concluded: "I'm going to make mistakes, I will forgive myself and learn from them."

The 46-year-old actress, who has two children Viaan and Samisha with Raj Kundra, added a sticker which read: "Made a mistake but it's okay."

However, what Shilpa was referring to was not mentioned in the Instagram story.

The actress had earlier shared an excerpt that highlighted the importance of not pausing due to adversities.