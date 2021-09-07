Mammootty is an epitome of dedication: MT Vasudevan Nair

Legendary writer MT Vasudevan Nair calls screen icon Mammootty who has turned seventy, an eternal light that has been shining bright in the art and cultural scenario of Kerala since decades. He says that Malayalam cinema occasionally lends this lamp to other languages too. On Mammootty’s birthday, MT wishes the actor to shine his light for many more years. MT says that more than an actor, Mammootty is a close friend and brother.

“No one has ever told me that I should write for a particular actor just because he has open dates. I wouldn’t listen even if someone tells me that. I haven’t written anything seeing Mammootty in mind. But, the characters somehow suits Mammootty. There is a unique shape, form, structure, speech and movement for each character. I have noticed that all these traits fit Mammootty perfectly. That is how he is cast in my movies,” says MT.

The writer recalls that Mammootty had practiced Kalaripayattu only for a few hours daily while filming for Vadakkan Veeragadha. However, the actor had essayed the role with the perfection of a seasoned Kalaripayattu artist who had been practicing for years. MT says that it showed Mammootty’s passion for his art, his dedication, hard work and also his impeccable confidence as an actor.

“An actor acts not just with his face, but using his entire body too. Mammootty clearly knows how to take care of his body and maintain fitness. That is how he maintains an enviable shape that age has refused take over,” notes MT.

MT is all praise for Mammootty’s incredible ability to mimic any slang that exists in Malayalam. From the classic Valluvanadan style and the rhythmic Ernakulam accent to the beautiful southern Travancore slang, Mammootty can pull anything off. MT says that not everyone can do that. “Mammootty can easily speak in any dialect. In the initial days, many found it difficult to mouth the dialogues that I wrote in the Valluvanadan dialect. But, it is easier for Mammootty to learn that dialect and reproduce the sounds perfectly. He prepares well before dubbing Tamil in his own voice,” notes the writer.

“An actor becomes a great actor when he works hard, shows dedication to his art and has confidence in his abilities. Besides these, there is one more quality that a good actor should possess. An actor should be able to perceive a dimension beyond what is written by the screen writer and what a director explains. Those who can do that become great artists. Mammootty can definitely do that; and that’s why he has been able to stay in the industry since years, by satisfying all sorts of audience. That is also the reason why both commoners and intellectuals equally admire his movies,” concludes MT Vasudevan Nair.