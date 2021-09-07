Pattanam Rasheed opens up about Mammootty’s transformation into some of his iconic roles

Mammootty has awed the Malayali audience with countless characters that don unique makeup and costume. These costume and intricate makeup has only helped him deliver amazing onscreen performances. Some of those roles have even earned him state and national awards. Veteran makeup artist Pattanam Rasheed, who had designed Mammootty’s look for many movies, speaks about the dedication and hard work that Mammootty’s shows to transform into his characters.

“Mammootty has made a turning point in my life. I got my biggest break with the movie Ponthan Mada. The film directed by TV Chandran required an aged look for Mammootty's character and I must say it's his dedication for the film that helped me do a unique make-up for him during the early 90's,” recalled Rasheed.

Further Rasheed added, “He treated me more like a brother and probably that's why I was comfortable doing make-up for him. There were times when he would go abroad and bring along new make-up kits for me. He would even ask for suggestions for his film looks and would make sure he would go to any extent to transform for his character.”

Talking about his looks, Rasheed mentioned that Mammootty always reminded him that it's an artist who need cinema and so one must do whatever an artist is required to do. “He would not eat excessively and rather always maintain his fitness,” said Rasheed.

Pattanam Rasheed has worked with Mammootty in critically acclaimed movies like Ponthan Mada, Kutty Srank and Pathemari.