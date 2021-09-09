Malavika Mohanan shares screen space with Ranbir Kapoor

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 09, 2021 01:29 PM IST Updated: September 09, 2021 01:38 PM IST

Actress Malavika Mohanan is all thrilled and excited. The reason – she got to share screen space with one of her favourite actors and that is Ranbir Kapoor.

Malavika herself shared a picture with the Bollywood star. The actress was part of an advertisement and the duo were seen as a couple in the ad.

“Finally got to share the screen with one of my favourite actors!” Malavika Mohanan captioned the photo on her Instagram account. The photo is doing the rounds on social media with many fans commenting that they look good together and why not try a movie together.

On the work front, Malavika Mohanan is busy shooting for Dhanush’s Maaran. The film is directed by Karthick Naren. She also has the Hindi film Yudhra in the pipeline with Siddhant Chaturvedi.

