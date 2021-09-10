Manju Warrier announces her Malayalam-Arabic bilingual film 'Ayisha'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 10, 2021 03:28 PM IST

Manju Warrier has announced her next big project. The lady superstar of Mollywood is set to play the lead in multilingual film Ayisha, directed by debutant Aamir Pallikkal.

The announcement and first look poster of the Malayalam-Arabic film was unveiled on Manju’s birthday on Friday.

Aamir Pallikkal has assisted filmmaker Zakariya in the popular films Sudani From Nigeria and Halal Love Story.

Penned by Aashif Kakkodi, Ayisha will be produced by Zakariya. M Jayachandran will be the composer of the film.

