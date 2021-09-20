Emmys 2021 full winners list: 'The Crown', 'Ted Lasso' win big

The 73rd Emmy Awards took place at the Event Deck at LA Live, an indoor-outdoor venue.

The Crown, which had multiple nominations, won in all major categories. It won prizes for Best Drama series, best actors (drama) and best actors in supporting roles. It also took awards for best writing and directing. Olivia Colman won Best Actress and Josh O'Connor won Best Actor for the Netflix series.

Ted Lasso won Best Comedy Series. It also won the first two awards in comedy for supporting actors Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein and the best actor (comedy) trophy for Jason Sudeikis.

Here's the full list of winners at the Emmys 2021:

Outstanding Drama Series:The Crown

Outstanding Comedy Series: Ted Lasso

Outstanding Variety Talk Show: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Limited Series: The Queen's Gambit

Outstanding Actor - Comedy:Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Outstanding Actor - Drama: Josh O'Connor

Outstanding Actor - Limited Series or Movie: Ewan McGregor -Halston

Outstanding Actress - Comedy: Jean Smart - Hacks

Outstanding Actress - Drama: Olivia Colman - The Crown

Outstanding Actress - Limited Series or Movie: Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Supporting Actor - Comedy: Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actor - Drama: Tobias Menzies - The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actor - Limited Series or Movie: Evan Peters - Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Supporting Actress - Comedy: Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Supporting Actress - Drama: Gillian Anderson - The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actress - Limited Series or Movie: Julianne Nicholson - Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Director - Comedy: Lucia Aniello - Hacks

Outstanding Director - Drama: Jessica Hobbs - The Crown

Outstanding Director - Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special: Scott Frank - The Queen's Gambit

Outstanding Writing - Comedy: Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky - Hacks

Outstanding Writing - Drama: Peter Morgan - The Crown

Outstanding Writing - Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special: Michaela Coel -I May Destroy You

Unlike the mostly virtual ceremony of last year necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic, this year will see a full-fledged in-person ceremony at Event Deck at L.A. Live, in Los Angeles. Actor and comedian Cedric Antonio Kyles, better known by his stage name Cedric the Entertainer, hosted the live ceremony.

The Emmys recognise the best television medium has to offer. They serve the same function as Academy Awards for movies, and like Oscars, they are the most prestigious awards for the field.

Going into the ceremony, Ted Lasso is the biggest contender with most number of nominations: 13. The Crown and The Handmaids’ Tale are not far behind with 11 nominations each.