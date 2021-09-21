'Mammootty was shattered by the death of buddy K R Viswambharan'

The demise of former Kerala bureaucrat KR Viswambharan who passed away a couple of days ago has left a void in the socio-cultural circles of Kochi. Megastar Mammootty was a close friend of the retired IAS officer for nearly half a century.

Film producer Anto Joseph, in a social media post, revealed that the screen icon was shattered by the demise of Vishwambaran. Anto, who is also a close friend of the actor, was witness to their camaraderie over the years.

Mammootty and Vishwambaran's friendship went back a long way when they were classmates in school. The duo were close friends who had shared happiness and sorrow just like they had shared their packed lunch when they were mates, Anto recalled.

"I understood the depth and intimacy of a true friendship when Mammootty came to bid adieu to his dear fried, one last time at the latter’s house in Ernakulam. Mammookka who reached Vishwambaran sir’s house sat away from everyone, silently, for a while. His voice broke with grief when he spoke about him. Mammootty shared friendship not with KR Vishwambaran, the IAS officer; but, with Vishwambaran, the beloved friend who had shared joy and woes with him," Anto noted.

Paying tributes to his school and college buddy, Mammookka said: ‘Our journey was 48 years long. One is no more to continue that journey. Vishawambaran was there with me during my highs and lows. For him, my success and loses were his too. Whenever I have fallen, he had lent me his hand. It was he who enjoyed the most when I got up and walked with more strength. I was part of Vishambaran’s family and he in mine. However, Vishawambaran is no more,’" wrote Anto.

"I could feel, in Mammookka’s quivering voice, the strength of their relationship. The roots of that friendship were deep and sturdy. It was a serene sight of pure love and friendship," Anto further wrote in his post.

Anto revealed that Mammootty began to cry when he picked up a video call from a mutual friend, Sharaf, based in Dubai. With Sharaf, who was close to Mammootty and Vishwambaran, the actor recalled poignantly his association with the departed.

Vishwambaran was the former district collector of Alappuzha and Ernakulam. Besides, he held numerous posts in his distinguished career.

He passed away last Friday.