Mohanlal's video call, flying kiss move elderly woman in viral video

A senior citizen, who recently became an internet sensation in Kerala, has fulfilled the dream of meeting her favourite screen icon. The video in which Rukmini Amma was seen crying, saying that she wishes to meet superstar Mohanlal had instantly gone viral.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal spoke to her via video call and explained how difficult it was for him to meet her in person due to the pandemic situation. The actor even blew her a kiss making Rukmini Amma beam in happiness.

Mohanlal lovingly asked her why she was crying so much in the video. He also enquired about her age and whether she was doing well.

He promised that he would come to meet her when the situation gets better. In a playful manner, Mohanlal asked Rukmini Amma what gift she would give him when they meet each other.

The members of the Mohanlal's Fans Association took the initiative to fulfil Rukmini Amma's wishes.