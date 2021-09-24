Thampuraan: A funny thriller short film that will make you LOL!

A group of youngsters have come together and released a fun-filled short film titled Thampuraan. Set on the premises of two cyber cell trainees, the short film 'Thampuraan' is a funny thriller ride that is investigating a case in US during Onam.

The 15-minutes long video is directed by Girish Sasankasekhar while cinematography and editing is by Rahul Pillai.

Girish & Arunraj are behind the story and art work is handled by Divya & Chinnu. The posters of the short film has been created by Sanil Kumar Sadhanandan.

Watch the video here: