K'taka to allow full theatre shows from Oct, when will big srceens in Kerala reopen?

Karnataka government has given the green signal to full house shows in theatres, and opening of pubs in the state from October with restrictions.

"The Covid positivity rate in the state is 0.65 per cent. The Covid cases have come down drastically barring five districts. Cinema theatres will operate with full capacity in all districts which have less than 1 per cent Covid positivity rate," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

The people who have got a minimum of one Covid vaccination shot will only be allowed to theatres and pubs, he underlined.

Meanwhile, theatres and multiplexes in Tamil Nadu opened their doors on August 23. The Tamil Nadu state government allowed theatres to operate at 50% capacity.

Late director SP Jananathan’s 'Laabam' starring Vijay Sethupathi and AL Vijay’s film on erstwhile chief minister and AIADMK leader, J Jayalalithaa 'Thalaivii' were the first movies to release after second wave lockdown on September 9.

What about Kerala?

On the other hand, theaters in Kerala are still shut. If reports are to be believed, cinema halls are likely to reopen in October. Reportedly, theater owners, distributers and producers are planning for October second week releases. Movies like ‘Ajagajantharam’ and ‘Star’ are said to be the initial releases.

Big budget films like Mohanlal’s ‘Aaraattu’ and 'Marakar', Nivin Pauly's 'Thuramukham' are looking for a later release.

The theatres had reopened in Kerala, in January, earlier this year, after the first wave of Covid-19, with 50 percent occupancy. Later, following the second wave the government had announced complete lockdown.'