R Madhavan's directorial debut 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' gets a release date

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 27, 2021 02:31 PM IST

Actor R Madhavan's directorial debut, 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', is set to have a worldwide theatrical release next year on April 1.

The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was accused of espionage.

R Madhavan stars in the film in the titular role and is also credited as the writer.

"We are elated to inform you that the much-awaited 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' will be released worldwide in theatres on 1st April 2022.

"We have made this movie with a lot of love and dedication and are grateful for all the support that you have shown us so far," the makers said in a note on Monday.

The film is backed by Sarita Madhavan, R Madhavan, Varghese Moolan and Vijay Moolan.

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' also stars Simran Bagga and features superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a guest appearance. The film will be released in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

