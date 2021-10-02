'Prana', documentary on tribals of Western Ghats, streaming on Neestream

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 02, 2021 11:52 AM IST

Prana, a crowdfunded documentary on the life, beliefs and living conditions of tribals in the Western Ghats, has released on Neestream OTT platform. Directed by Shino Cherian and Vipin A Davis, this documentary has already been selected for a number of international film festivals.

Prana is an exploration of human survival patterns in different climatic conditions and their cultural beliefs, genetic diversity, food habitats, survival instincts, coexistence with other organisms, and their lifestyles for generations. Praveen Kumar Raja, Anand GK and Aravind Babu are the cinematographers of the documentary. Intro narration has been done by actor Nasser.

Editing by Jomy Joseph, Live Sound Recording by Eldhose Isaac, Music Direction by Shakthi Balaji, Sound Design by Sachin Sudhakaran, Sequential Editing by Harilal K Rajeev and Vinayan.

