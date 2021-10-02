Sai Pallavi's Love Story takes Tollywood by storm, collects Rs 50cr in five days

Sai Pallavi, who won hearts in Kerala with her portrayal of Malar in the romance-drama 'Premam' in 2015, has once again conquered Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with her latest outing in 'Love Story'.

The Telugu movie by award-winning director Shekhar Kammula collected Rs 10 crore on September 24, the first day of its theatrical release, and entered the Rs 50 crore club on the fifth day.

The movie, made with a budget of Rs 30 crore, was released amid concerns over its success immediately after the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

'Love Story' has Sai Pallavi paired against Naga Chaithanya, and the first half weaves heartwarming romance seamlessly with rollicking comedy. The latter half presents intense emotional moments, as the camera captures slices of real-life caste-divide and sexual abuse of children.

The movie deals with the chemistry between Revanth (Naga Chaithanya) and Mounika (Sai Pallavi), and their joint efforts to establish a Zumba studio. After 'Rowdy Baby', Sai Pallavi has once again exhibited her scintillating dance moves. Naga Chaithanya, who spent hours training Zumba for the movie, matches her every move.

Sai Pallavi debuted in Tollywood with 'Fidaa,' also by Kammula, in 2017. "She grabbed my attention during a reality show. She is nimble-flooted and flexible, and has excellent acting skills", the director recalled. "Mounika in 'Love Story' is a challenging character, and Sai Pallavi was the first person who came to my mind to portray her on screen," he added.