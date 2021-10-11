Manju Warrier pens heartfelt tribute to Nedumudi Venu

When Manju Warrier’s father had passed away, the actress received a letter with the lines, “Do not be sad. You will always have a father and mother here,” written in it. Those incredible words that oozed love were written by late actor Nedumudi Venu.

Manju Warrier who has acted alongside Venu in a handful of movies says that she has kept his letter closer, just to understand why the father roles played by Nedumudi Venu were impeccable. She adds that with Venu’s demise, she has lost a loving father.

Nedumudi Venu and actress Manju Warrier in the movie 'Daya'.

“Our special bond had started on the sets of Daya. We then acted together in Udaharanam Sujatha, Jack n Jill and recently in Marakkar. Even though we didn’t work together in too many movies, he was always there for me. I used to mockingly call him ‘Kodumudi Venu’. Both in acting and in real life, he really enjoyed a great position,” says Manju.

“You taught me many things; you were like a mountain that protected me with your shade and care. I have always respected your lofty ideals and manner. You will always be in my heart, as a beautiful memory that never dies. I bid you a painful farewell,” Manju concludes her world.