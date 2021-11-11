Mohanlal-starrer 'Marakkar' to release in theatres on Dec 2, announces minister Saji Cherian

Thiruvananthapuram: After much debate, it has been decided to release the Mohanlal-starrer Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham in movie theatres on December 2.

Minister for Culture, Saji Cherian made the announcement on Thursday after holding talks with representatives of the film producers association and Antony Perumbavoor, the producer of Marakkar.

"The film will be released in theatres without any conditions," said the minister.

Earlier, it had been decided to release the Priyadarshan magnum opus on the OTT platform after attempts to strike a deal with theatre owners had failed.

"Antony Perumbavoor had made a big sacrifice by agreeing to release the film in theatres. He has done so by taking into account those who are dependent on films and for the survival of the industry," said minister Saji Cherian.

Vijayakumar, president of Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK), Shaji N Karun, chairman, Kerala State Film Development Corporation Limited (KSFDC) and Suresh Kumar, president of Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce were part of the meeting with the minister.

One dose enough to visit theatres

The state government has decided to relax vaccination norms for movie-goers by permitting even those who have received only the first dose.

Earlier, only those who were fully vaccinated (two doses) had been allowed inside theatres since movie halls reopened.

However, the existing curbs on 50% occupancy in theatres will continue.

Tax exemption for theatres

Minister Saji Cherian informed that the government has decided to waive off property tax on theatres for the period it had remained shut due to the pandemic.

The theatre owners have asked to approach the respective local bodies to get the benefit.

Besides, an exemption has been given on entertainment tax for films until December 31.