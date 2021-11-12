KK Shailaja praises Lijomol’s performance in 'Jai Bhim'

Former minister KK Shailaja is all praise for young actress Lijomol Joseph who has delivered a power packed performance in the recently released Jai Bhim. She told that Lijomol had completely transformed into the character of Sengini and wondered whether any award would aptly honor the actress’ fabulous performance.

Shailaja hailed Jai Bhim for its realistic portrayal of the feudal mind set and caste discriminations that exist in the country. “We have been seeing the inhuman treatment meted out by the dominant communities to the less privileged, around the world. The gruesome police brutality shows how the human mind can stoop to severe levels of cruelty when they cannot feel even a tiny amount of compassion and humanity,” wrote the former minister.

She noted that the jails across the country had witness police brutality just as depicted in Jai Bhim during the time of the emergency. She added that the depressed classes still haven’t been able to climb the social ladder, despite more than seven decades since attaining independence and the existence of a constitution based on Ambedkar’s ideals of equality, because of the inability of the ruling classes. Shailaja wrote that director Gnanavel had perfectly portrayed the legal battles that Justice Chandru had waged for the poor. She appreciates the amazing performance of Tamil actor Suriya who essayed those struggles with perfection.

Meanwhile, it was Lijomol who impressed Shailaja the most. “Lijomol was living as Sengini in the movie. What award can truly honor the dedication that she had shown to that character? The presence of this powerful woman character only improves the quality of the movie. The performance of actor Manikandan who played Rajakannu still stays in my mind. Moreover, Prakash Raj and the actors who essayed the negative roles of the policemen too did a fabulous job. Justice Chandru who proclaimed that it was Marx who led him to Ambedkar has now become the pride of everyone. I am grateful to Suriya and Jyothika for producing this movie that has touched the human conscience,” wrote KK Shailaja.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video. Click here to read our review.