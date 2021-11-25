Director Vishal Furia on why Nushrratt Bharuccha was chosen for 'Chhorii'

Vishal Furia’s upcoming horror thriller, ‘Chhorii’, is only a few days away from its global premiere on Amazon Prime Video. ‘Chhorii’ which features Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead is the story of the monsters that Sakshi (Nushrratt) has to deal with, and much more.

With ‘Chhorii’ being the official remake of the critically acclaimed Marathi Film ‘Lapachappi’, filmmaker Vishal Furia, who directed the 2018 film, revealed how he found the perfect actor in Nushrratt for this role.

Throwing light on the process, Vishal Furia said, “The character of Sakshi had to be somebody who looked like a girl-next-door, who is very relatable and a person who will definitely win this fight from the moment we see her on-screen. Nushrratt fits all these parts extremely well. Her physicality is this tiny, petite girl. So that really helped because then, she looked like a victim, like somebody who could be intimidated in a certain way, or who could get scared in certain scenarios.”

Adding more to this Vishal said, “The kind of hunger I saw in Nushrratt and also the will to give everything for this particular role, she has that thing in her. And that is what is required in a horror film especially for a film like Chhorii, that is emotionally and physically very draining. So yeah, she was perfect for this role.”

Slated to stream on November 26, on Amazon Prime Video across 240 countries and territories worldwide, ‘Chhorii’ also features actors such as Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, and Yaanea Bharadwaj.