Minnal Murali bonus trailer reveals neighbourhood superhero is keen to serve a noble cause

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 01, 2021 10:32 AM IST Updated: December 01, 2021 10:46 AM IST

Netflix India unveiled a new trailer of the upcoming Malayalam superhero film Minnal Murali. While the first trailer showed the quirky side of the superhero, who gains his power after being struck by lightning, the new video titled 'bonus trailer' features a different side of him.

The one-minute video opens with bruised faces and how people are leaving from a village.

As help is asked from all corners, superhero Minnal Murali, played by Tovino Thomas is seen suggesting that he is indeed a superhero with a noble cause to help the needy.

RELATED ARTICLES

Directed by Basil Joseph, this will be the first superhero film of the Malayalam cinema. The film will have its worldwide premiere on Netflix on December 24.

The film, produced by Weekend Blockbusters, will premiere on Netflix in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and English.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout