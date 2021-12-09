'Overdose of foul language': High Court decries profusion of cuss words in 'Churuli'

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday decried the 'overdose of foul language' in the recently released Malayalam film 'Churuli' and termed it dreadful. Admitting a writ petition filed against the movie, Justice N Nagaresh issued notices to the filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery, actor Joju George and the Censor Board.

'Churuli' was recently released on the OTT platform SonyLiv and was widely panned for the excessive use of abusive and obscene language.

Earlier, the plea was filed by a lawyer Peggy Fen through Advocates CA Anoop and Krishna R alleging that the makers of the movie deliberately used foul language to garner attention.

"Even though the movie 'Churuli' is capable of invoking a sense of curiosity and mystery in the minds of the audience, there is an overdose of foul language. It contains obscene and filthy languages which are opposed to public morality and tranquillity", the plea had said.

The plea stated that the words used by the characters in the movie are not used in public, and more so, not so lavishly. It adds that a person of common parlance will not use such language even in the privacy of their own homes.

'Churuli', based on a story by Vinoy Thomas’ ‘Kaligeminarile Kuttavalikal’, was adapted into a screenplay by S Hareesh for Lijo's film.

The film premiered in Kerala during the International Film Festival of Kerala in February this year.

Interestingly, the Censor Board had earlier taken the stance that the version released on the OTT platform was not the copy certified by it.