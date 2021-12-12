Rajinikanth turns 71. Social media flooded with birthday wishes

Actor Rajinikanth is celebrating his 71st birthday on Sunday, December 12. He was born on 12 December 1950. For many years now, the actor has been maintaining a practice of remaining away from home on his birthday, apparently to avoid overcrowding. Sources close to the actor told PTI that the actor is "not available at his home" as usual.

On this special day, social media is filled with birthday wishes from his die-hard fans, family, friends and colleagues. Fondly called Thalaivar by his fans, Rajinikanth is the reigning superstar of Indian cinema. His fans have planned several activities across Tamil Nadu for his birthday. From dishing out creative posters to tribute videos, his fans made sure that they celebrated Rajinikanth on his special day.

However, it was Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh who won the hearts of scores of Rajinikanth fans. Posting a picture of himself with a Rajinikanth tattoo on his chest, Harbhajan wrote a few lines in Tamil which when roughly translated means, "I have Superstar on my chest. You were the Billa of the eighties. You were the Basha of the nineties. You were the Annaaththe of 2k. My sweet birthday greetings to the one and only superstar of cinema."

Celebrities have also been wishing Rajinikanth on his birthday as well.

Malayalam superstars Mammootty, Mohanlal and Suresh Gopi took to Twitter to greet their friend Rajinikanth.

Calling actor Rajinikanth his inspiration, one of Tamil cinema's fastest rising young stars, actor Sivakarthikeyan on Sunday said that every second that he interacted with Rajinikanth was special.

Actors Vijay Sethupathi, Vishnu Vishal, Hansika Motwani, Sakshi Agarwal, Shanthanu Baghyaraj, Sibi Sathyaraj, Arjun Das, directors Karthik Subbaraj, P.S. Mithran, Venkat Prabhu, Seenu Ramasamy, music director D. Imman and producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu were among the first to greet the Tamil cinema icon.

"Annaatthe", Rajinikanth's latest action flick, was released on Deepavali, November 4. The actor, whose original name is Shivaji Rao Gaikwad made a foray into filmdom in 1975 and "Apoorva Ragangal" by ace, late film maker K Balachander was his debut Tamil movie.

(With IANS inputs)