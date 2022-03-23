Theatre owners association FEUOK planning ouster of Dileep, Antony Perumbavoor

Kochi: FEUOK (Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala) is planning to dismiss actor Dileep and producer Antony Perumbavoor from their Organisation. FEUOK is preparing to revise the constitution to remove Dileep, who is the current lifetime chairman, and Antony Perumbavoor, the vice-chairman, from their posts. The General Body meeting will take a decision on March 31st.

It was in 2017 that FEUOK was founded under the leadership of Dileep following the break-up of the Film Exhibitors Federation. Dileep was made the lifetime chairman and Antony Perumbavoor, the vice-chairman of the Organisation. It was already written in the FEUOK constitution that these two positions will not contest for elections. FEUOK President Vijayakumar, is already making a move to overthrow the rules. The crucial move to bring in a constitutional amendment continues as the approval of the 31st Annual General Body is essential in this regard.

It all started with the feud between Antony Perumbavoor and FEUOK over the theatre release of Marakkar. Though Antony had submitted his resignation via Dileep, Vijaykumar says he is unaware of such a move.

Owing to this ongoing feud within the Organisation, FEUOK is planning to oust Antony Perumbavoor and Dileep by revising the constitution. If the modification gets done, the chairman and vice-chairman positions will only be accessible to the theater owners.