Actor Chandu dies by suicide after co-star Pavitra Jayaram's death

The Telugu entertainment industry is reeling from a double tragedy following the death of popular television actor Chandrakanth, known affectionately as Chandu. Just days after the untimely demise of his close friend and co-star, Pavitra Jayaram, in a car accident, Chandrakanth was found dead by suicide at his residence.

According to reports, Chandu was 'disturbed' and 'depressed' after Pavitra's passing. A report in TOI mentioned that Chandu's family members broke down the door of his room after he did not respond to their repeated phone calls. The police also found a suicide note at the scene.

Police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. Several media reports indicated that Chandu and Pavitra were in a relationship. Both actors were married and had two children each, but they had separated from their partners and were planning to make their relationship official soon.