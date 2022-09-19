Prithviraj to be part of Vijay-starrer 'Thalapathy 67'?

Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has been delivering constant hits in the past few years, is all set to direct his next 'Thalapathy 67'. The film will be headlined by Vijay, who will be collaborating with the director for the second time after 'Master'.

Though Lokesh has not yet revealed anything much about the film, he has promised fans that he will release an update about the film in a month or two. Now, we hear that Malayalam actor Prithviraj, who just wrapped up shoot for the film 'Kaapa', will join the cast of the film. There are also reports that one more Malayalam actor has already signed the film.

Kanagaraj has presently completed the script of the film and there are reports that several biggies from various industries will be included in the film. We also hear that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been confirmed to play an antagonist in the film.

Vijay is expected to be seen in a salt and pepper look in the film that is slated to hit theatres in 2023. The movie, which is Lokesh's biggest project in his career yet, is expected to be high in action. There are no reports whether the film will be a continuation of his earlier films like 'Kaithi' and 'Vikram'.