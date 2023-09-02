Malayalam
Prabhas-Prithviraj starrer 'Salaar' release date gets postponed

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 02, 2023 10:35 AM IST
Salaar movie
Salaar movie posters. Photo: IMDb
Topic | Entertainment News

'Salaar' enthusiasts will need to exercise patience as reports indicate that the film's producers have decided to alter its initial release date. The movie, titled 'Salaar Part-1: Ceasefire,' boasts an impressive cast with Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in leading roles. Originally slated for release on September 28, 2023, the film's creators are currently devising a new plan to launch it in December of this year.

Should this turn out to be accurate, it also grants ample space for Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' to enjoy an uninterrupted run in theatres throughout September. We eagerly await an official update on this matter.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, renowned for his work on the KGF series, this ambitious project is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, the same team behind the successful KGF franchise, and features the identical technical crew.

