Questions linger after Aparna Nair's tragic passing

Aparna Nair's untimely death has left her two daughters devastated. Her family has informed the police that her husband's excessive drinking and indifference led to her suicide. In fact, her last post on social media hints at her mental distress. In an Instagram reel featuring various stills of the actor smiling, a cryptic voiceover alludes to people concealing sadness behind their smiles.

Her last post also included a video of her youngest daughter. However, it is evident that she is concealing a great deal of pain behind her smiling face. It's almost as if she was trying to convey something to the world. She stated in the voiceover, "She must be short-tempered or stubborn. She must be smiling a lot. But in reality, she cries a lot at night. She is unhappy and tries to comfort herself. She is moving ahead with a lot of hope. When you blame her for her change, remember you are the reason behind it." This was the voiceover she shared along with her photographs.

On Instagram, she consistently shared pictures of her family members, which is why her loved ones are bewildered as to what prompted her to take her own life.

Her body was discovered hanging at her Karamana home at 7:30 p.m. Although she was rushed to the hospital, she had already passed away. According to the FIR, her mother informed her sister on Thursday that Aparna had hanged herself at her home between 6 and 7:30 p.m.

When Aishwarya arrived home, Aparna was lying motionless on the bed. Although she was promptly taken to a nearby hospital in an ambulance, she was already deceased, as indicated in the FIR. Her final message was to her mom.

It is reported that Aparna made a video call to her mother and cried about some issues at home. She said she was leaving and then ended the call. Aparna called her mom at 6 p.m. on Thursday and was admitted to a private hospital in Karamana at 7:30 p.m.

Her husband stated that she had hanged herself. At the hospital, her husband and children were present. The preliminary assessment by the police is suicide, and they have registered a case of unnatural death. She had appeared in television soaps such as 'Athmasakhi,' 'Chandanamazha,' 'Deva Sparsham,' and 'Mythili Veendum Varunnu,' and in films like 'Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel,' 'Kalki,' 'Megha Theertham,' 'Achayans,' and 'Mudhugauv.'