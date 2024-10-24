This is my final marriage: Bala

Actor Bala, whose previous marriages were mired in controversy, has tied the knot again for the fourth time. The actor, while speaking to the media, said this is his final marriage, expressing confidence that the marriage with his newlywed wife and relative Kokila would work. He said the two have known each other since they were children and shared how Kokila has been a source of support to him after his liver transplant last year.

He also addressed the trolls and jokingly asked people to comment in English, as his wife is not familiar with Malayalam. Kokila said she always loved the actor from childhood and admitted that she had written a diary about him. Kokila, who is also the daughter of Bala’s maternal uncle, said she learnt more about the actor after coming to Kerala. “I grew up in Tamil Nadu and had always loved him then. However, I learnt more about him, only when I came down to Kerala,” she said. Bala said he learnt about her devotion for him only after she shared the details she wrote in her diary.

Kokila is Bala’s fourth wife and the wedding took place at the Kaloor Pavakulam temple, attended by close family members and a few media representatives.