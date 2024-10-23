I always loved him: Kokila on her decision to marry Bala

Bala’s newlywed wife Kokila said she always loved the actor and admitted that she had written a diary about him as a child. She was speaking to the media after her marriage to the actor on Wednesday. Kokila, who is also the daughter of Bala’s maternal uncle, said she learnt more about the actor after coming to Kerala. “I grew up in Tamil Nadu and had always loved him since then. However, I learnt more about him, only when I came down to Kerala,” she said. Bala said he learnt about her devotion for him only after she shared the details she wrote in her diary.

The couple tied the knot at the Pavakulam temple in Kaloor, Kochi. Photo: E V Sreekumar

Kokila is Bala’s fourth wife and the wedding took place at the Kaloor Pavakulam temple, attended by close family members and a few media representatives. Bala said Kokila was a huge support to him during the road to recovery after a liver transplant last year. “I wish my mother could have been here to celebrate with us. She’s 74 and in poor health, but she really wanted to attend. This marriage fulfils a dream that Kokila has held onto since her youth. We welcome any blessings from those who wish to give them. Although Kokila doesn’t speak Malayalam, she has been a great support to me as my health has improved over the past year.”

Bala's journey to this marriage has been complicated. He has previously been married to three women, including the well-known singer Amrutha Suresh, but those relationships did not work out. He was reportedly married to Chandana Sadasiva before his marriage to Amrutha. After his divorce from Amrutha, he married Dr. Elizabeth. Recently, Bala revealed that this new marriage is also a practical step to safeguard his assets, which are valued at Rs 250 crores.