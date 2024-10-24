'Thangalaan' OTT release: Relief for Vikram film after Madras High Court quashes PIL

Pa Ranjith’s 'Thangalaan,' starring Chiyaan Vikram, ran into trouble recently after a Thiruvallur native filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) at the Madras High Court against the makers saying the movie hurts religious sentiments. Now, the Court has quashed the PIL seeking a ban on the film's OTT release. The PIL was filed by Porkodi, saying the movie hurt the sentiments of the Vaishnavites, while Buddhism, was portrayed in a positive light.

However, the Court dismissed the plea saying that the film has already been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and already hit theatres in August. 'Thangalaan' hit theatres on Independence day and was one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film is set against the backdrop of a British-led expedition to unearth the gold mines of Kolar. Coloniser Clement strikes a deal with the tribe, led by Thangalaan (Vikram), offering them a share of the gold in exchange for their participation in the excavation (Read review).

Thangalaan is not just a mythical action drama; it’s a powerful narrative that tackles a significant social issue—the relentless struggle for power and the oppression of society’s marginalised. The film vividly portrays how the oppressed rise against their oppressors.