Pa. Ranjith reveals climax of ‘Thangalaan’ had to be reshot, apologises to Vikram

Vikram starrer ‘Thangalaan’ is among the most awaited releases of the year. However, during a recent press conference, the director Pa. Ranjith revealed that he had to reshoot the climax of the film and had to call back all his actors for the scene. He appreciated the efforts of all the actors, most of whom had joined other films by then, and also apologised to Vikram for the additional schedule, especially since the actor had to repeat a difficult fight sequence. Vikram had sustained a hip injury during the filming of this movie. Besides, English actor Daniel too was injured while shooting the fight sequence and had to undergo surgery.

“A few scenes were reshot after wrapping up the film. By that time, Vikram was already part of another project. But, he readily agreed when I mentioned the reshoot. He had already sustained a hip injury while shooting a stunt scene. I would always ask my assistants to check up on him after film fight sequences. Though he would be in severe pain, he would assure us he is fine. Moreover, he never said no when I asked him if we could retake the scene. I have troubled him a lot and I would like to apologize to him for that,” said the filmmaker.

The award-winning director confessed that he had seen Vikram as Thangalaan and wanted to execute the movie just as he had seen it in his mind. He lauded Vikram for supporting the movie like it was his own film. Pa. Ranjith remarked that Vikram had placed great trust on him and the movie. Moreover, he expressed his wish to gift the actor a spectacular success.

Vikram too noted that Pa. Ranjith was his favourite director and believes Thangalaan is the best character he has played till date. “It has been a long-cherished dream to work with him. We had tried to do a project together earlier too; however, it didn’t happen due to many reasons. Finally, ‘Thangalaan’ happened! Each scene in this movie offered incredible scope for performance,’ Vikram said.

Vikram also praised Malavika Mohanan’s dedication saying that she had pulled off a role that no other actress would accept. He even doubted whether the leading male stars would be willing to accept such a role. “Malavika has done so many fight scenes that were really hard. She acquired that style through intense training that lasted for over three months. Now, Malavika has become a master in martial arts,” commented Vikram.

The reshoot of the climax had posed severe challenges to English actor Daniel too, who was injured multiple times. Both his legs and hip were injured while filming the action scenes. Daniel had undergone around four surgeries, immediately after wrapping up the shoot. Vikram recalled Daniel coming to the sets limping, when Pa Ranjith assembled the cast for shooting the climax again. The actor was all praise for Daniel who did all the action scenes perfectly even when he was recovering after the surgeries.