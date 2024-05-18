Mumbai police add a safety twist to Fahadh Faasil's 'Karinkaliyalle' trend

Fahadh Faasil's character Ranga doing the 'Karinkaliyalle' reel trend in Aavesham has become a viral social media sensation. Every other reel you come across features someone participating in the craze. The trend has even moved beyond South India, gaining traction in North India as well, with many North Indians joining in.

Interestingly, the Mumbai police department has also jumped on the bandwagon. The social media handle of Mumbai Police recently shared the viral Ranga clip. They tweaked the content of the video to emphasize public safety, captioning it, "Safety’s not a ‘Fa’d’. Better to stay ‘Fa’faa’ away from avoidable risks!"

Mumbai Police's fun take on the reel was widely appreciated by netizens, who flooded the comment section with praise. Many comments came from Malayalis. One comment read, "Our Ranganna has become a hit in Mumbai too." Another comment stated, "Yeah, we will overtake Bollywood soon."

Aavesham, directed by Jithu Madhavan, hit theatres on April 11 and has become a blockbuster hit. The film is set in Bengaluru and focuses on the lives of three college students—Bibi, Santhan, and Aju—who join Ranga's gang to confront their intimidating seniors.