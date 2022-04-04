Trailer of director Sunil Hanif's 'Four' out, promises to be a complete entertainer

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 04, 2022 04:43 PM IST

The trailer of director Sunil Hanif's 'Four' that revolves around a group of boys and a teacher, released on Sunday. The movie promises to be an out-and-out entertainer with several elements of comedy. Veteran actor Siddique as Pavithran mash plays the role of the teacher while Johny Antony can be seen essaying his friend. Suresh Krishna also has an important role to play in the film.

The movie features young actors Govind V Pai, Amal Shah, Minon, and Gourav Menon. Actor Mamitha Baiju of 'Super Saranya' fame and Roshan Basheer will also be seen in the film.

Four is produced by Venu Gopalakrishnan under the banner Bloom International. This is Sunil Hanif's second venture after Mask- 'Muhammadum Albiyum Shatrukkalaaya Katha' which had Chemban Vinod and Shine Tom Chacko playing the lead roles.  

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout