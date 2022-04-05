Rashmika Mandanna's look for DQ starrer unveiled on her birthday

South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna who has won a million hearts through her performance as Srivalli in Telugu movie 'Pushpa: The Rise' is celebrating her 26th birthday on Tuesday.

A video of the young actor who can be seen wearing a red-coloured hijab and a striped shrug, was released by the makers of her upcoming movie on the day, with a 'Happy Birthday Afreen' tag in the end.

The movie directed by Telugu director Hanu Raghavapudi is yet to get a title and stars Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan in the lead.

'Meet our rebellious #Afreen as she unravels one of the most beautiful tales ever', the makers described under the video.

The movie is produced by Swapna Cinema and presented by Vyjayanthi Movies. Vishal Chandrasekhar is the music composer.